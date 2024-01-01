Menu
Account
Sign In
SPORT AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17 ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. MAKE THIS YOURS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Honda HR-V

33,884 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda HR-V

Sport SPORT AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS E

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda HR-V

Sport SPORT AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS E

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 11503908
  2. 11503908
  3. 11503908
  4. 11503908
  5. 11503908
  6. 11503908
  7. 11503908
  8. 11503908
  9. 11503908
  10. 11503908
  11. 11503908
  12. 11503908
  13. 11503908
  14. 11503908
  15. 11503908
  16. 11503908
  17. 11503908
  18. 11503908
  19. 11503908
  20. 11503908
  21. 11503908
  22. 11503908
Contact Seller

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,884KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H27MM101781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240391
  • Mileage 33,884 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. MAKE THIS YOURS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. SUNROOF. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. SUNROOF. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. 315 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. SUNROOF. PWR SEATS. 18
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. SUNROOF. PWR SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. 94,579 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester 2.5L BASE AWD!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Subaru Forester 2.5L BASE AWD!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. 97,234 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2021 Honda HR-V