$27,953+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Passport
Sport AWD
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25070A
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Honda Passport delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Black Accents.* This Honda Passport Features the Following Options *Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: ECON mode, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and grade logic control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Honda Passport come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
