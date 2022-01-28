Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

10,007 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Preferred ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

10,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8189733
  • Stock #: 210991
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG8MU077925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,007 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. WOW !! AMAZIND DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2017 Honda Civic Spo...
 69,550 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 153,623 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 27,361 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

