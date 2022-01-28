Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Elantra

26,583 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. PWR GROUP.

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 8255383
  2. 8255383
  3. 8255383
  4. 8255383
  5. 8255383
  6. 8255383
  7. 8255383
  8. 8255383
  9. 8255383
  10. 8255383
  11. 8255383
  12. 8255383
  13. 8255383
  14. 8255383
  15. 8255383
  16. 8255383
  17. 8255383
  18. 8255383
  19. 8255383
  20. 8255383
  21. 8255383
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8255383
  • Stock #: 211084
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG9MU110219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,583 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. PWR GROUP. AMAZING DEAL !! LOW MILAEGE !! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 26,583 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda HR-V Spor...
 26,814 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA 2....
 35,574 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory