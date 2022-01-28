$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
ESSENTIAL ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. PWR GROUP.
26,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8255383
- Stock #: 211084
- VIN: KMHLM4AG9MU110219
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,583 KM
ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. PWR GROUP. AMAZING DEAL !! LOW MILAEGE !! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
