1.6T ULTIMATE AWD!! NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 18 ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2021 Hyundai KONA

72,441 KM

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate 1.6T ULTIMATE AWD!! NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLIND SP

2021 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate 1.6T ULTIMATE AWD!! NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLIND SP

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,441KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K5CA51MU672388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Hyundai KONA