$29,495+ tax & licensing
$29,495
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2021 Hyundai KONA
2021 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Urban Edition ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. APPLE PLAY
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$29,495
+ taxes & licensing
77,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9904568
- Stock #: 230202
- VIN: KM8K3CA50MU643745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 230202
- Mileage 77,296 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE URBAN EDITION!! ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. APPLE/ANDRIOD PLAY. A/CF. PWR GROUP. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2