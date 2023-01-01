Menu
2021 Hyundai KONA

77,296 KM

Details Description Features

$29,495

+ tax & licensing
$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

1.6T Urban Edition ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. APPLE PLAY

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

77,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

RARE URBAN EDITION!! ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. APPLE/ANDRIOD PLAY. A/CF. PWR GROUP. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

