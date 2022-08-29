Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

20,249 KM

Details Description Features

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai PALISADE

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger AWD

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

  1. 1663360882
  2. 1663360884
  3. 1663360878
  4. 1663360885
  5. 1663360883
  6. 1663360884
  7. 1663360885
  8. 1663360883
  9. 1663360881
  10. 1663360882
  11. 1663360881
  12. 1663360881
  13. 1663360882
  14. 1663360882
  15. 1663360881
  16. 1663360879
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,249KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9064513
  • Stock #: 231002A
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE5MU183020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,249 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 HYUNDAI PALISADE ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY  TOP OF THE LINE FULLY LOADED3.8 LV-6 WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONFULL POWER GROUP(WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, PASSENGER & DRIVER SEATSDUAL PANEL SUNROOF,60/40 POWER FOLDING REAR SEATS,POWER SMART REARLIFTGATE)      20" ALLOY WHEELS     10.25" TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM,12.3" DIGHTIAL TFT LCD INSTRUMENTCLUSTER AND HEADS UP DISPLAY   LED HEADLIGHT AND LED TAILIGHTS  ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE SMART CRUISE WITH STOP AND GOCAPABILITIES ,FORWARD COLLISION AVOIDANCE ASSIST WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTIONBLIND SPOT COLLISION AVOIDANCE ASSIST WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFIC COLLISIONAVOIDANCE ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, LANE FOLLOWING ASSIST, SAFE EXITASSIST, BLIND VIEW MONITOR, SURROUND VIEW MONITOR HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO WITH ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAYWITH BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE VERY LOW 20,249 KMS COLOUR BECKETTS BLACKBALANCE OF HYUNDAI COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCETO EARLIEST OF SEPT 24,2025 OR 100,000 KMS ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED    

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2017 Volvo XC60 T6 D...
 70,612 KM
$32,495 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 35,276 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 68,808 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-7123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory