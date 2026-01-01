Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Extremely Low KMs only 2,211. Comes with Winter tires on OEM rims. Navigation, Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Car Starter, Remote Smart Park, Power Tail Gate. </p><p>Accident Free Local trade in, Hyundai Factory Warranty good until 100,000KMs or 07/09/2026  </p>

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2,211 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13500599

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

  1. 13500599
  2. 13500599
  3. 13500599
  4. 13500599
  5. 13500599
  6. 13500599
  7. 13500599
  8. 13500599
  9. 13500599
  10. 13500599
  11. 13500599
  12. 13500599
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2,211KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS5DAL8MH342621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremely Low KMs only 2,211. Comes with Winter tires on OEM rims. Navigation, Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Car Starter, Remote Smart Park, Power Tail Gate. 

Accident Free Local trade in, Hyundai Factory Warranty good until 100,000KMs or 07/09/2026  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD 2,211 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Hybrid for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Hybrid 47,415 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE 49,827 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-7123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe