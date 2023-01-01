$53,995+ tax & licensing
866-385-7304
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Overland 18"ALLOYS. RUNNING BOARDS. NAV. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
$53,995
- Listing ID: 10200672
- Stock #: 230425
- VIN: 1C6HJTFG3ML621010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 20,461 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED OVERLAND !! 18"ALLOYS. RUNNING BOARDS. NAV. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE CONTROL. HITCH RECEIVER. LARGE BACKUP CAM. LOW MILEAGE !! THIS COULD BE YOUR'S !!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
