2021 Jeep Gladiator

$53,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 4 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10200672

10200672 Stock #: 230425

230425 VIN: 1C6HJTFG3ML621010

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 230425

Mileage 20,461 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.