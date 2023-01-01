Menu
2021 Jeep Gladiator

20,461 KM

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Overland 18"ALLOYS. RUNNING BOARDS. NAV. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Overland 18"ALLOYS. RUNNING BOARDS. NAV. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,461KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200672
  • Stock #: 230425
  • VIN: 1C6HJTFG3ML621010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 230425
  • Mileage 20,461 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED OVERLAND !! 18"ALLOYS. RUNNING BOARDS. NAV. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE CONTROL. HITCH RECEIVER. LARGE BACKUP CAM. LOW MILEAGE !! THIS COULD BE YOUR'S !!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

