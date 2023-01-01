Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

15,222 KM

Details Description Features

$57,123

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,123

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Limited 4X4 - Alpine Sound - Panoramic Sunroof - 360 Camera - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Limited 4X4 - Alpine Sound - Panoramic Sunroof - 360 Camera - Navigation

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 9746887
  2. 9746887
  3. 9746887
  4. 9746887
  5. 9746887
  6. 9746887
  7. 9746887
  8. 9746887
  9. 9746887
  10. 9746887
  11. 9746887
  12. 9746887
  13. 9746887
  14. 9746887
  15. 9746887
  16. 9746887
  17. 9746887
  18. 9746887
  19. 9746887
  20. 9746887
  21. 9746887
  22. 9746887
  23. 9746887
  24. 9746887
  25. 9746887
  26. 9746887
  27. 9746887
  28. 9746887
  29. 9746887
  30. 9746887
  31. 9746887
  32. 9746887
  33. 9746887
  34. 9746887
Contact Seller

$57,123

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746887
  • Stock #: U7193
  • VIN: 1C4RJKBG9M8107954

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U7193
  • Mileage 15,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! One Owner! Features Include: 4X4, Leather Interior, Alpine Sound, Panoramic Sunroof, Third Row Seating, Backup Camera, 360 Camera, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Radar Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Heating/Cooling Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Rear Dropping Seats, Heated Rearview Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible, Push Start.
Financing available up to 96 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From North Bay Mazda?
*The Clubhouse Commitment pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 95,336 KM
$22,468 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 101,103 KM
$16,095 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT ...
 16,845 KM
$49,723 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory