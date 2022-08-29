$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Renegade
Sport - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
6,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
There are moments in life when you just have to go for it and the Jeep Renegade is ready for all of lifes adventures. This 2021 Jeep Renegade is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
This impressive small SUV is well deserving of the Jeep name, with its aggressive front grille design, modern centre console that accommodates all types of smart phones and more beefy overall look. This Renegade also stays true to Jeep with with a very capable engine and drive train that will have no problem conquering all sorts of terrain. For a compact SUV that feels composed on a highway and confident on a high mountain pass, this Jeep Renegade is an easy choice.This low mileage SUV has just 6,008 kms. It's omaha orange clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Renegade's trim level is Sport. This Renegade Sport is ready for your next adventure with stylish aluminum wheels, towing equipment with sway control, remote keyless entry, cruise control and push button start. Stay comfortable and connected with dual zone climate control, heated front seats, a voice activated Uconnect 4 system that features a 7 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, streaming audio and a ParkView rear view camera.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera, Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry
.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACNJDAB9MPN00570.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8