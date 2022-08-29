$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Sport - Fog Lamps - Rear Camera
49,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9285004
- Stock #: 22807A
- VIN: 1C4HJXAG3MW534925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 49,989 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
This ultra capable Jeep Wrangler was built to be tough and reliable, with next level comfort and convenience. This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 49,989 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sport. This no frills Wrangler Sport is ready to get some mud on the tires, crawl some rocks, or throw sand with skid plates, tow hooks, stylish wheels, fog lamps, Dana axles, Command Trac shift on the fly 4x4 system, Trail Rated badge, Uconnect3 infotainment, and a rear view camera.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXAG3MW534925.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic
