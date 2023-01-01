2021 Kia Forte

$26,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 1 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10243869

10243869 Stock #: 230445

230445 VIN: 3KPF54AD2ME335701

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 61,110 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.