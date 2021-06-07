Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Forte

44,778 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

EX+ SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY!!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

EX+ SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 7328900
  2. 7328900
  3. 7328900
  4. 7328900
  5. 7328900
  6. 7328900
  7. 7328900
  8. 7328900
  9. 7328900
  10. 7328900
  11. 7328900
  12. 7328900
  13. 7328900
  14. 7328900
  15. 7328900
  16. 7328900
  17. 7328900
  18. 7328900
  19. 7328900
  20. 7328900
  21. 7328900
  22. 7328900
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,778KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7328900
  • Stock #: 210497
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD6ME293677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,778 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2020 Kia Soul EX HEA...
 32,162 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT L...
 64,334 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 40,921 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory