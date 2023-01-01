Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

52,390 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Kia Seltos

EX Premium ALLOYS. NAV. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEATS. LEATHER. AUTO START. MOO

2021 Kia Seltos

Location

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

52,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10420284
  • Stock #: 230583
  • VIN: KNDERCAA4M7133877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,390 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOARDED EX PREMIUM !!! ALLOYS. NAV. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEATS. LEATHER. AUTO START. MOONROOF. CRUISE CONTROL. AUTO-START. A/C. COOLED SEATS. PERFECT FOR YOU !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

