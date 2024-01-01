$21,549+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Kia Seltos
LX AWD - Heated Seats - Android Auto
2021 Kia Seltos
LX AWD - Heated Seats - Android Auto
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$21,549
+ taxes & licensing
150,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDEPCAA5M7155182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Warning, Fog Lamps!
Whether your journey takes you to the mountain road or a mountain of traffic, this 2021 Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure. This 2021 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 150,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Seltos's trim level is LX AWD. This edgy compact SUV comes with all wheel drive, an 8 inch color touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote keyless entry, blind spot warning, larger alloy wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and front fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Warning, Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.52 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Whether your journey takes you to the mountain road or a mountain of traffic, this 2021 Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure. This 2021 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 150,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Seltos's trim level is LX AWD. This edgy compact SUV comes with all wheel drive, an 8 inch color touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote keyless entry, blind spot warning, larger alloy wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and front fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Warning, Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.52 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Subaru of North Bay
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited Package with Technology Package Option 154,815 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Forester Premier - Navigation - Sunroof 87,307 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos LX AWD - Heated Seats - Android Auto 150,000 KM $21,549 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Subaru of North Bay
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Call Dealer
888-513-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,549
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2021 Kia Seltos