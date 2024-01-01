Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Warning, Fog Lamps!</b><br> <br> Whether your journey takes you to the mountain road or a mountain of traffic, this 2021 Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure. This 2021 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in North Bay. <br> <br>In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesnt come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 150,000 kms. Its black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Seltoss trim level is LX AWD. This edgy compact SUV comes with all wheel drive, an 8 inch color touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote keyless entry, blind spot warning, larger alloy wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and front fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Warning, Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm target=_blank>https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$130.52</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, youll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. </br>The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

2021 Kia Seltos

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,549

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Seltos

LX AWD - Heated Seats - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Seltos

LX AWD - Heated Seats - Android Auto

Location

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

Contact Seller

$21,549

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
150,000KM
Used
VIN KNDEPCAA5M7155182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Warning, Fog Lamps!

Whether your journey takes you to the mountain road or a mountain of traffic, this 2021 Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure. This 2021 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 150,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Seltos's trim level is LX AWD. This edgy compact SUV comes with all wheel drive, an 8 inch color touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote keyless entry, blind spot warning, larger alloy wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and front fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Warning, Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.52 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models.
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Fog Lamps

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind spot warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Subaru of North Bay

Used 2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited Package with Technology Package Option for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited Package with Technology Package Option 154,815 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester Premier - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Subaru Forester Premier - Navigation - Sunroof 87,307 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos LX AWD - Heated Seats - Android Auto for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Kia Seltos LX AWD - Heated Seats - Android Auto 150,000 KM $21,549 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Subaru of North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

888-513-XXXX

(click to show)

888-513-5338

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,549

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of North Bay

888-513-5338

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Seltos