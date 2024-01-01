Menu
Account
Sign In
2.4L LX AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17 ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DONT MISS OUT!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Kia Sportage

33,007 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Sportage

2.4L LX AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GR

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sportage

2.4L LX AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GR

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 11366501
  2. 11366501
  3. 11366501
  4. 11366501
  5. 11366501
  6. 11366501
  7. 11366501
  8. 11366501
  9. 11366501
  10. 11366501
  11. 11366501
  12. 11366501
  13. 11366501
  14. 11366501
  15. 11366501
  16. 11366501
  17. 11366501
  18. 11366501
  19. 11366501
  20. 11366501
  21. 11366501
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,007KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPMCAC4M7924600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,007 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4L LX AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS OUT!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C. for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C. 56,124 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT LOW MILEAGE!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17
2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT LOW MILEAGE!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. KEYLESS ENTRY. REM 27,094 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor 2.5L OUTDOOR AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor 2.5L OUTDOOR AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. DUAL A 67,267 KM $26,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sportage