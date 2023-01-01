2021 Mazda CX-3

$29,855 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 7 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9799630

9799630 Stock #: 2366A

2366A VIN: JM1DKFC74M1511783

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 52,760 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.