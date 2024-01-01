2021 Mazda CX-30

Menu
Clean Carfax! One Owner! Locally Owned! Serviced at North Bay Mazda! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Backup Camera, Rear Dropping Seats, Heated Seats, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible, Push Start. Why Youll Want to Buy from us? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive and 42 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

2021 Mazda CX-30

18,430 KM

$29,006

+ tax & licensing
Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

18,430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBB72MM244357

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! One Owner! Locally Owned! Serviced at North Bay Mazda! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Backup Camera, Rear Dropping Seats, Heated Seats, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible, Push Start.
Why You'll Want to Buy from us? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive and 42 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

2021 Mazda CX-30