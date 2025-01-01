2021 Mazda CX-5

Menu
Turn heads wherever you go with this 2021.5 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD, presented in the eye-catching Soul Red Crystal Metallic paired with a stunning White Leather Interior, an elegant combination that exudes luxury and style. This SUV comes with a clean Carfax and has been lovingly maintained in mint condition, inside and out. Features: AWD, leather seats, heated/ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, 10.25 infotainment, Apple Carplay and Android auto, Bose Audio, power moonroof, navigation, lane-keep assist, radar cruise control and so much more. Contact us today at North Bay Mazda 705-476-7600 to schedule your test drive or get more information. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario.

2021 Mazda CX-5

57,290 KM

$32,834

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

GT HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO

12631650

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

Used
57,290KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM0M0433315

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7537
  • Mileage 57,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn heads wherever you go with this 2021.5 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD, presented in the eye-catching Soul Red Crystal Metallic paired with a stunning White Leather Interior, an elegant combination that exudes luxury and style. This SUV comes with a clean Carfax and has been lovingly maintained in mint condition, inside and out. Features: AWD, leather seats, heated/ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, 10.25" infotainment, Apple Carplay and Android auto, Bose Audio, power moonroof, navigation, lane-keep assist, radar cruise control and so much more. Contact us today at North Bay Mazda 705-476-7600 to schedule your test drive or get more information.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600

2021 Mazda CX-5