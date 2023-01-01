2021 Mazda CX-9

$45,036 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 4 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10126956

10126956 Stock #: U7300

U7300 VIN: JM3TCBDYXM0450204

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U7300

Mileage 31,439 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.