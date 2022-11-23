Menu
2021 Mazda CX-9

34,110 KM

Details Description Features

$46,078

+ tax & licensing
$46,078

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2021 Mazda CX-9

2021 Mazda CX-9

Kuro Edition AWD - Bose Sound - Navigation - Power Tailgate - Sunroof

2021 Mazda CX-9

Kuro Edition AWD - Bose Sound - Navigation - Power Tailgate - Sunroof

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$46,078

+ taxes & licensing

34,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9399412
  Stock #: U7141
  VIN: JM3TCBDYXM0450283

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7141
  • Mileage 34,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Dealer Serviced! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Red Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Bose Sound, Power Tailgate, Heated Rear Seats, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Navigation, Backup Camera, Dropping Second and Third Row Seats, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible, Push Start.
Financing available up to 96 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From North Bay Mazda?
*The Clubhouse Commitment pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

