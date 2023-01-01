2021 Mazda Miata MX-5

$41,845 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 3 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10014060

10014060 Stock #: U7282

U7282 VIN: JM1NDAL79M0453564

Vehicle Details Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 5,322 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.