Experience the thrill of open-top motoring with the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata GS-P a modern icon that blends timeless roadster spirit with precision engineering. Well cared for and ready for the road, this Miata is a must-see for any driving enthusiast who wants comfort, reliability, and fun in one beautifully engineered package. Features: Rear-wheel drive, Cloth upholstery, Heated seats, Power-operated hard top, Manual climate control, Push-button start, 7-inch Mazda connect infotainment system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview camera, Low kms and clean carfax!

2021 Mazda Miata MX-5

11,493 KM

$35,203

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GS-P LOW KMS - GARAGE KEPT - RETRACTABLE HARD TOP

12753060

2021 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GS-P LOW KMS - GARAGE KEPT - RETRACTABLE HARD TOP

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$35,203

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,493KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAL79M0453564

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of open-top motoring with the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata GS-P a modern icon that blends timeless roadster spirit with precision engineering. Well cared for and ready for the road, this Miata is a must-see for any driving enthusiast who wants comfort, reliability, and fun in one beautifully engineered package. Features: Rear-wheel drive, Cloth upholstery, Heated seats, Power-operated hard top, Manual climate control, Push-button start, 7-inch Mazda connect infotainment system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview camera, Low kms and clean carfax!

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-476-XXXX

705-476-7600

$35,203

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2021 Mazda Miata MX-5