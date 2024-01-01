Menu
2.4L RVR GT 4X4!! LEATHER. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 18 ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. AUTO HIGH-BEAMS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PREVIOUS RENTAL

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

74,177 KM

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2.4L RVR GT 4X4!! LEATHER. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2.4L RVR GT 4X4!! LEATHER. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

74,177KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJVAW1MU607423

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240378
  • Mileage 74,177 KM

2.4L RVR GT 4X4!! LEATHER. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. AUTO HIGH-BEAMS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PREVIOUS RENTAL

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

4x4
CVT

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Mitsubishi RVR