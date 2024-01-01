Menu
RARE SR!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. AUTO HIGH-BEAMS. BLIND SPOT MONITOR. 17 ALLOYS!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Nissan Versa

68,185 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Versa

RARE SR!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. AUTO HIGH-BEAMS. BLIND SPOT MONITOR. 17" ALLOYS!!

2021 Nissan Versa

RARE SR!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. AUTO HIGH-BEAMS. BLIND SPOT MONITOR. 17" ALLOYS!!

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,185KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CN8FV3ML832816

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 240422
  Mileage 68,185 KM

RARE SR!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. AUTO HIGH-BEAMS. BLIND SPOT MONITOR. 17" ALLOYS!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Nissan Versa