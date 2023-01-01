$44,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS.
11,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9990386
- Stock #: 230338
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT5MG713191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 230338
- Mileage 11,694 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. RUNNING BOARDS. HITCH RECEIVER. HOT DEAL !! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
