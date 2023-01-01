Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

11,694 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Tradesman ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

11,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990386
  • Stock #: 230338
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT5MG713191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 230338
  • Mileage 11,694 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. RUNNING BOARDS. HITCH RECEIVER. HOT DEAL !! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

