Menu
Account
Sign In
Get ready to feel the pulse of performance in this 2021 Subaru WRX, it delivers pure driving excitement in a car built for every day driving. FEATURES: AWD, Cloth upholstery, Upgraded exhaust, Cobb cold air intake, Heated front seats, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple carplay and android auto, Bluetooth, Rearview camera, Clean Carfax! Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2021 Subaru WRX

37,075 KM

Details Description Features

$33,606

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Subaru WRX

Sport UPGRADED EXHAUST - COBB COLD AIR INTAKE - CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle
13103675

2021 Subaru WRX

Sport UPGRADED EXHAUST - COBB COLD AIR INTAKE - CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 13103675
  2. 13103675
  3. 13103675
  4. 13103675
  5. 13103675
  6. 13103675
  7. 13103675
  8. 13103675
  9. 13103675
  10. 13103675
  11. 13103675
  12. 13103675
  13. 13103675
  14. 13103675
  15. 13103675
  16. 13103675
  17. 13103675
  18. 13103675
  19. 13103675
  20. 13103675
  21. 13103675
  22. 13103675
  23. 13103675
  24. 13103675
Contact Seller

$33,606

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,075KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VA1D6XM9803364

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,075 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to feel the pulse of performance in this 2021 Subaru WRX, it delivers pure driving excitement in a car built for every day driving. FEATURES: AWD, Cloth upholstery, Upgraded exhaust, Cobb cold air intake, Heated front seats, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple carplay and android auto, Bluetooth, Rearview camera, Clean Carfax!



Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS HEATED FRONT SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GS HEATED FRONT SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO 70,435 KM $29,169 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - CLEAN CARFAX! for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - CLEAN CARFAX! 107,148 KM $26,953 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS HEATED FRONT SEATS - NAVIGATION - CLEAN CARFAX! for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS HEATED FRONT SEATS - NAVIGATION - CLEAN CARFAX! 59,758 KM $21,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,606

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2021 Subaru WRX