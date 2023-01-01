$31,357+ tax & licensing
$31,357
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited w/Eyesight - Navigation
Location
49,954KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10615083
- VIN: JF2GTHNC6M8321671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4965A190
- Mileage 49,954 KM
Vehicle Description
For a dependable crossover that can handle your commute in comfort and haul your gear to your weekend backpacking trip, look no further than the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek. This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.This SUV has 49,954 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Limited w/Eyesight. This Crosstrek Limited is the top trim complete with Subaru's patented EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This safety package comes on top of an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), and a premium sound system. For comfort, this crossover has dual zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, leather seats, a 6 way power driver's seat and a power sunroof. For safety, it packs in steering responsive, automatic LED headlamps, and Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System (SRVD) with blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert. The CVT comes equipped with X Mode for even more rugged off road capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $189.92 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Collision Mitigation
