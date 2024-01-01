Menu
Account
Sign In
2.0L CONVENIENCE AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! BACKUP CAM. 17 ALLOYS. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C. ACT NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

27,427 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience 2.0L CONVENIENCE AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! BACKUP CAM. 17" ALLOYS. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience 2.0L CONVENIENCE AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! BACKUP CAM. 17" ALLOYS. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 11419379
  2. 11419379
  3. 11419379
  4. 11419379
  5. 11419379
  6. 11419379
  7. 11419379
  8. 11419379
  9. 11419379
  10. 11419379
  11. 11419379
  12. 11419379
  13. 11419379
  14. 11419379
  15. 11419379
  16. 11419379
  17. 11419379
  18. 11419379
  19. 11419379
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,427KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAAC9M9340304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,427 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L CONVENIENCE AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! BACKUP CAM. 17" ALLOYS. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C. ACT NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline HIGHLINE AWD!! NAV. PANOROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. 18
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline HIGHLINE AWD!! NAV. PANOROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. 18" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. PWR SE 111,169 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD!! LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 18
2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD!! LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. BL 77,806 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT BACKUP CAM. 15
2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT BACKUP CAM. 15" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. 73,488 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek