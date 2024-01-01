Menu
2.5L OUTDOOR AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17 ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

76,600 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Outdoor 2.5L OUTDOOR AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Outdoor 2.5L OUTDOOR AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTHSC4MH357492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240505
  • Mileage 76,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L OUTDOOR AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-XXXX

866-385-7304

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek