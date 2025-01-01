Menu
2L TOURING MANUAL!!!! HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

57,473 KM

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

12812608

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,473KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTACC1M9673805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,473 KM

Vehicle Description

2L TOURING MANUAL!!!! HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$26,995

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek