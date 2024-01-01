Menu
This Toyota C-HR delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wing Spoiler, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* This Toyota C-HR Features the Following Options *Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligence and shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover.

2021 Toyota C-HR

0 KM

$26,384

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium FWD

2021 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium FWD

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$26,384

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN JTNKHMBX1M1103524

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

This Toyota C-HR delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wing Spoiler, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* This Toyota C-HR Features the Following Options *Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligence and shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota C-HR come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

$26,384

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2021 Toyota C-HR