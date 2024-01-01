$24,966+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium FWD
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium FWD
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$24,966
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # UP3982
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota C-HR boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wing Spoiler, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.*This Toyota C-HR Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligence and shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota C-HR come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email North Bay Toyota
North Bay Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991