LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2021 Toyota Corolla

40,515 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2021 Toyota Corolla

LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,515KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE9MP208488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240516
  • Mileage 40,515 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. BUY NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

