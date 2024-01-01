Menu
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Toyota Highlander delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: Unique 18 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Highlander Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/65R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.

2021 Toyota Highlander

0 KM

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$42,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 5TDGZRBH6MS550477

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 0 KM

ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Toyota Highlander delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: Unique 18 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Highlander Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/65R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota Highlander come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2021 Toyota Highlander