Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

50,801 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 9904574
  2. 9904574
  3. 9904574
  4. 9904574
  5. 9904574
  6. 9904574
  7. 9904574
  8. 9904574
  9. 9904574
  10. 9904574
  11. 9904574
  12. 9904574
  13. 9904574
  14. 9904574
  15. 9904574
  16. 9904574
  17. 9904574
  18. 9904574
  19. 9904574
  20. 9904574
  21. 9904574
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
50,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9904574
  • Stock #: 230219
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV8MW195134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230219
  • Mileage 50,801 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP. BLUETOOTH. A/C. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2022 Hyundai Venue P...
 23,495 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 40,339 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX+ A...
 79,161 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory