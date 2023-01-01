$34,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 8 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9904574

9904574 Stock #: 230219

230219 VIN: 2T3B1RFV8MW195134

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 230219

Mileage 50,801 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.