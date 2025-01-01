$51,850+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger LOW KMS - 8 PASSENGER SEATS - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL
Location
North Bay Mazda
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600
$51,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 25299A
- Mileage 36,571 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Toyota Sienna LE Hybrid is more than just a minivan, it's a trusted companion for families on the move. From daily school drop-offs to long summer road trips, the Sienna delivers comfort, space, and efficiency every step of the way. Its sleek, modern design and quiet hybrid drive train ensure every drive feels serene, making it an ideal choice for growing families and adventure-seekers alike. Features: AWD, 8 passenger seats, Cloth upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, 9-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Split & Stow 3rd-row seating for flexible cargo space, Power sliding doors,Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Clean carfax and so much more.
Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
North Bay Mazda
+ taxes & licensing>
705-476-7600