Menu
Account
Sign In
Only 32,000 Miles! This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: P245/75R16, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Tacoma!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2021 Toyota Tacoma

32,410 KM

Details Description Features

$45,627

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11384420
  2. 11384420
Contact Seller

$45,627

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,410KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN2MX066706

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 32,000 Miles! This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: P245/75R16, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Tacoma!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 32,410 KM $45,627 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE 81,583 KM $22,749 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Sport for sale in North Bay, ON
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Sport 95,069 KM $26,587 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,627

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma