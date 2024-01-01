Menu
This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: P245/75R16, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.

2021 Toyota Tacoma

81,720 KM

$43,522

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

11919998

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$43,522

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,720KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN8MX062921

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP4072
  • Mileage 81,720 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
2021 Toyota Tacoma