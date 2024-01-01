Menu
This Toyota Venza boasts a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer.* This Toyota Venza Features the Following Options *Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Collision Warning, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 225/60R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2021 Toyota Venza

57,100 KM

Details Description Features

$37,294

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Venza

LE AWD

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$37,294

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,100KM
VIN JTEAAAAH5MJ068219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Venza boasts a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer.* This Toyota Venza Features the Following Options *Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Collision Warning, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 225/60R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$37,294

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2021 Toyota Venza