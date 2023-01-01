Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Venza

57,333 KM

Details Description Features

$48,684

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,684

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Venza

2021 Toyota Venza

LIMITED AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Venza

LIMITED AWD

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

  1. 9636325
  2. 9636325
Contact Seller

$48,684

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9636325
  • Stock #: UP3553
  • VIN: JTEAAAAHXMJ002054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,333 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Venza delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 19 Alloy, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* This Toyota Venza Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 225/55R19, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2013 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 103,495 KM
$11,674 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Venza LI...
 57,333 KM
$48,684 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 66,000 KM
$29,697 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory