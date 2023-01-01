$48,684+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza
LIMITED AWD
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$48,684
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9636325
- Stock #: UP3553
- VIN: JTEAAAAHXMJ002054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,333 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Venza delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 19 Alloy, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* This Toyota Venza Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 225/55R19, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
