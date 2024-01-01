Menu
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas offers a blend of style, spaciousness, and premium features making it an appealing choice for those seeking a sophisticated and versatile vehicle. Some features include: Leather seats, Heated/Ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, power liftgate, Fender Audio, Navigation, Panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, lane-keep assist, park distance control, rearview camera and so much more.

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

48,774 KM

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Execline AWD - HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - FENDER AUDIO - NAVIGATION

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Execline AWD - HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - FENDER AUDIO - NAVIGATION

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,774KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2FE2CA3MC211840

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U7469
  • Mileage 48,774 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas offers a blend of style, spaciousness, and premium features making it an appealing choice for those seeking a sophisticated and versatile vehicle. Some features include: Leather seats, Heated/Ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, power liftgate, Fender Audio, Navigation, Panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, lane-keep assist, park distance control, rearview camera and so much more. Call and book your test drive today with North Bay Mazda.



Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2021 Volkswagen Atlas