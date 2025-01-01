Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Chevrolet Blazer RS is where bold style meets powerful performance. With its aggressive RS design details, sporty handling, and a feature-packed interior, the Blazer RS stands out on every road. FEATURES: AWD, Leather upholstery, Heated front and rear seats, Ventilated front seats, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system with 8-inch touchscreen, Navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose audio, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

48,560 KM

Details Description Features

$40,186

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

RS HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO

Watch This Vehicle
12956942

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

RS HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 12956942
  2. 12956942
  3. 12956942
  4. 12956942
  5. 12956942
  6. 12956942
  7. 12956942
  8. 12956942
  9. 12956942
  10. 12956942
  11. 12956942
  12. 12956942
  13. 12956942
  14. 12956942
  15. 12956942
  16. 12956942
  17. 12956942
  18. 12956942
  19. 12956942
  20. 12956942
  21. 12956942
  22. 12956942
  23. 12956942
  24. 12956942
  25. 12956942
  26. 12956942
  27. 12956942
  28. 12956942
  29. 12956942
Contact Seller

$40,186

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,560KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBKRS6NS187318

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 25303A
  • Mileage 48,560 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Chevrolet Blazer RS is where bold style meets powerful performance. With its aggressive RS design details, sporty handling, and a feature-packed interior, the Blazer RS stands out on every road. FEATURES: AWD, Leather upholstery, Heated front and rear seats, Ventilated front seats, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system with 8-inch touchscreen, Navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose audio, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.


Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2022 Chevrolet Blazer RS HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Chevrolet Blazer RS HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO 48,560 KM $40,186 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mitsubishi RVR HEATED FRONT SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Mitsubishi RVR HEATED FRONT SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY 188,742 KM $14,292 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Vorsprung Edition DIESEL - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL for sale in North Bay, ON
2015 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Vorsprung Edition DIESEL - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL 59,639 KM $25,041 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,186

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2022 Chevrolet Blazer