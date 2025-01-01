Menu
Account
Sign In
Stylish, efficient, and packed with modern technology, the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT is the compact SUV thats ready to take on your daily drive or your next weekend getaway. With a sleek design and a comfortable, tech-savvy interior, the Equinox LT offers the versatility families and commuters love. Features: AWD, cloth upholstery, 7 Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility, Bluetooth Audio & Phone Connectivity, USB Ports (Front and Rear), Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Adjustment, Keyless Open and Push-Button Start, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and so much more. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

34,425 KM

Details Description Features

$28,271

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY

Watch This Vehicle
12636981

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 12636981
  2. 12636981
  3. 12636981
  4. 12636981
  5. 12636981
  6. 12636981
  7. 12636981
  8. 12636981
  9. 12636981
  10. 12636981
  11. 12636981
  12. 12636981
  13. 12636981
  14. 12636981
  15. 12636981
  16. 12636981
  17. 12636981
  18. 12636981
  19. 12636981
  20. 12636981
  21. 12636981
  22. 12636981
  23. 12636981
  24. 12636981
Contact Seller

$28,271

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,425KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEV5NL300873

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7541
  • Mileage 34,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish, efficient, and packed with modern technology, the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT is the compact SUV thats ready to take on your daily drive or your next weekend getaway. With a sleek design and a comfortable, tech-savvy interior, the Equinox LT offers the versatility families and commuters love. Features: AWD, cloth upholstery, 7" Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility, Bluetooth Audio & Phone Connectivity, USB Ports (Front and Rear), Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Adjustment, Keyless Open and Push-Button Start, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and so much more.



Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO 56,521 KM $32,394 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO 57,290 KM $32,834 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - NAVIGATION for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - NAVIGATION 68,684 KM $30,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,271

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2022 Chevrolet Equinox