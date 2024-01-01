Menu
2022 Chevrolet Malibu

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

60,620 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL TODAY!!!

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL TODAY!!!

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,620KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST9NF104628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240723
  • Mileage 60,620 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2022 Chevrolet Malibu