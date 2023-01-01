$32,658+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
FWD 4dr LT
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$32,658
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10197135
- Stock #: 23416A
- VIN: KL79MPSL3NB073481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Chevrolet Trailblazer delivers a Gas I3 1.3L/ engine powering this Variable transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wiper, rear intermittent.*This Chevrolet Trailblazer Comes Equipped with These Options *Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, sliding, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, USB ports and auxiliary input jack one type-A USB, one type-C USB, and one auxiliary input jack, Transmission, Continuously Variable (CVT), Tires, 225/60R17 all-season, blackwall.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Trailblazer come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
