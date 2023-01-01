Menu
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,658

+ tax & licensing
FWD 4dr LT

FWD 4dr LT

Location

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

35,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10197135
  • Stock #: 23416A
  • VIN: KL79MPSL3NB073481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Chevrolet Trailblazer delivers a Gas I3 1.3L/ engine powering this Variable transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wiper, rear intermittent.*This Chevrolet Trailblazer Comes Equipped with These Options *Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, sliding, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, USB ports and auxiliary input jack one type-A USB, one type-C USB, and one auxiliary input jack, Transmission, Continuously Variable (CVT), Tires, 225/60R17 all-season, blackwall.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Trailblazer come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

