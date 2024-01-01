Menu
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

3.6L TOURING!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR THE FAMILY!!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

51,388 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L 3.6L TOURING!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR THE FAMILY!!!

12023254

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L 3.6L TOURING!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR THE FAMILY!!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,388KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG2NR217495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241428
  • Mileage 51,388 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L TOURING!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR THE FAMILY!!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

2022 Chrysler Pacifica