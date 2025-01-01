$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 251346
- Mileage 62,405 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6L TOURING L FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. NAV. REMOTE START. APPLE/ANDROID CAR PLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
