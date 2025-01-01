Menu
3.6L TOURING L FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. NAV. REMOTE START. APPLE/ANDROID CAR PLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

62,405 KM

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L

13047998

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,405KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG4NR137325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251346
  • Mileage 62,405 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L TOURING L FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. NAV. REMOTE START. APPLE/ANDROID CAR PLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2022 Chrysler Pacifica