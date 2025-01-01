Menu
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

32,802 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring

13060295

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,802KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC3FG2NR144005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,802 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

2022 Chrysler Pacifica