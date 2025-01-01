$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,802KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC3FG2NR144005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,802 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
